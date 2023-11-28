Ex-cop killed in shooting at St Andrew nightclub

The St Andrew Central police are probing the murder of an ex-policeman at Market Place, which is located along Constant Spring Road.

The Gleaner understands that he recently resigned from the force.

Information reaching our news desk is that he was allegedly working security at a club at the location when he was shot sometime this morning.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are at the scene searching for clues.

More details to come.

