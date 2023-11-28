Earthquake rocks Jamaica

A minor earthquake rattled sections of Jamaica this afternoon.

The quake had an estimated measurement of 4.2.

It reportedly struck in Portland around 1:27 and was felt in other parishes.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

