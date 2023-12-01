Police going after criminals this Christmas

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is warning persons intent on committing crimes this Christmas that they will be apprehended and face swift consequences for their actions.

Chang, who was speaking at the handover of 74 new motorcycles to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) at the Office of the Police Commissioner in St Andrew on Friday, said that the police force is well trained and equipped to combat crimes effectively and efficiently.

He noted that the addition of the new motorcycles will enhance the response of law enforcement in apprehending criminals during this busy time of year.

“Take note, [the policemen and women] are not afraid, and they are coming out for those who like to give trouble… . They'll bring them in. Criminals must understand, we are equipping the police and we're going to take them on and we're going to take them off the road,” he said.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, in her remarks, said the police will be highly visible throughout the country over the festive season to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

“With this additional resource (motorcycles) we'll be having our robust traffic enforcement team out there. For persons who are intent on creating mayhem or commit crimes within this season, we just want to remind them that the JCF will be out and we will be doing everything we can. We are empowered and will ensure that citizens who want to go about their business can do so safely… [and] that you have a wonderful and peaceful season,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kevin Blake, in expressing gratitude for the motorcycles, said that enhancing mobility is essential in enabling quick and effective response to citizens.

He said the units will advance the work of the force in ensuring that Jamaicans are safe and help the nation to become more resilient in the fight against crime.

- JIS News

