Man accused of triple murder gunned down in Montego Bay

A man who was charged in connection with a triple murder in Roehampton, St James, on June 2, was shot and killed by unknown assailants on his way from the St James Parish Court on Tuesday.

He is 28-year-old Wesley Reid, otherwise called 'Oshane'.

Reid was reportedly walking with his mother along Harbour Street in Montego Bay when he was shot.

He ran, but died shortly after in the vicinity of the shooting.

Reports suggest his mother was also shot. Her condition is not known.

Reid was charged with three counts of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The charges relate to the deaths of 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called 'Beenie', a warehouse attendant; 38-year-old Shevan Gordon, otherwise called 'King Kong' and 'Kong Terry', a tiler; and 56-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise 'Shotta', a taxi operator, all of Roehampton, St James.

Reid was out on bail.

- Janet Silvera

