Accused in triple murder gunned down after court appearance

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 28-year-old accused murderer met a tragic end shortly after leaving the St James Magistrate Court where he had been facing charges of three counts of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

He is Wesley Reid, otherwise known as ‘Oshane’ of a Catherine Hall address in Montego Bay. His murder was reportedly carried out by a lone gunman in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. Reid, who was out on bail, was walking with his mother, who was also shot in the finger during the attack.

Her condition is not considered serious.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident adds a grim layer to an already complex and disturbing legal case, which unfolded with the deaths of 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Beenie’, a warehouse attendant; 38-year-old Shevan Gordon, otherwise called ‘King Kong’ and ‘Kong Terry’, a tiler; and 56-year-old Carlesley Morris, aka ‘Shotta’, a taxi operator, all of Roehampton, St James.

The Montego Bay police say about 9:20 p.m., on June 2, residents reportedly heard explosions and alerted them.

According to reports reaching The Gleaner at the time, on the arrival of the police, Gordon and Lawrence were seen lying beside a shop with chop wounds to their heads and Morris was seen close by with gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Reid was arrested. He was charged after being questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Yesterday, Reid was walking along the corner of Harbour and Market streets when a lone gunman walked up to him and shot him.

Reid’s death brings the toll to three since the renewal of the state of emergency in the parish on November 8.

