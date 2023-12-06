Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks to feature PM

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Audrey Marks will host Prime Minister Andrew Holness on her monthly series, L et’s Connect with Ambassador Marks, tomorrow night at 7 EDT.

Holness arrived in Washington on Monday evening and was met on arrival at the Ronald Reagan International Airport by Marks.

The prime minister, who is on a four-day working visit, is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, and is expected to have discussions with members of the Biden administration, as well as members of the US congress and senate.

The upcoming Christmas Edition of the forum will give the prime minister an opportunity to engage the participants and deliver his Christmas message to the diaspora.

Holnesswill be joined on the programme by Johnson Smith.

Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks enables members of the diaspora to communicate directly with the ambassador about matters of interest to them and to be updated on government policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests, including US government officials, key players in various local and international organisations, and prominent members of the Jamaican diaspora.

The forum will be streamed live on the ambassador’s social media pages.

Meeting ID: 835 4690 5599 Passcode: 729999