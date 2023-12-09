Man wanted for triple murder arrested in Clarendon

A man wanted by the police in relation to a triple murder was nabbed at a house in Juno Crescent, Clarendon on Saturday.

He is Charles Walford, also known as 'Tall Man', who was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's 'Wanted Wednesdays' on November 15.

Walford was listed as wanted by the St Andrew South police.

The Gleaner understands that a police-military team conducted a targeted raid at the home in Juno Crescent in May Pen in search of persons of interest, illegal firearms, and evidence in a murder that occurred on Thursday, December 7 in the area.

During the operation, Walford was taken into custody.

Head of the Clarendon Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, told The Gleaner that cops remain relentless in their efforts to target criminals and are ramping up their presence for the Yuletide season.

"The Clarendon police continue to work hard to ensure the safety of the citizens of Clarendon. As we approach the Yuletide season, we will continue to target the wanted men and violence producers. We have also put additional police in the May Pen town centre to ensure the safety of all persons using same," said Russell.

