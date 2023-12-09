Westmoreland brother and sister reported missing

The police are seeking the public's help to locate Westmoreland siblings 20-year-old Kerrick Moodie and 22-year-old Keneisha Moodie who have been reported missing.

The police say the brother and sister were last seen leaving at a cook shop about 7:15 a.m. on Friday in their community of Grange Hill.

Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.

Kerrick is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, while Keneisha is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 4 feet 5 inches tall.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerrick and Keneisha Moodie is being asked to contact the police.

