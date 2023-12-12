Venesha Phillips officially joins the JLP in the KSAMC

Political turncoat Councillor Venesha Phillips officially crossed the floor to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caucus of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation on Tuesday morning.

The move followed her first public appearance as a JLP member at the party's 80th annual conference last month.

Phillips, the councillor for the Papine Division, formerly represented the People's National Party (PNP).

There were shouts of “traitor” and “mad dem a mad out” from her former PNP colleagues.

Phillips has served two terms as councillor. She was defeated in the last general elections when she challenged Fayval Williams for the St Andrew Eastern seat.

The firebrand politician, had been at odds with key factions of the PNP leading up to and after a tumultuous leadership change in 2020.

- Andre Williams

