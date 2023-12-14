Earth Today | Chasing climate justice

THE ALLIANCE of Small Island States (AOSIS) has registered displeasure with the apparent adoption of decisions from the global climate talks (COP28) during their absence from a portion of the closing plenary while also boring holes into the draft decision text from the negotiations hosted in Dubai.

“First of all, let me thank you and your team, as well as the secretariat, for all of your hard work. We did not want to interrupt you, but we are a little confused about what just happened. It seems that you gavelled the decisions, and the small island developing states were not in the room,” AOSIS lead negotiator, Anne Rasmussen said, addressing the president of the COP, in delivering the group’s statement at the closing plenary.

“We were working hard to coordinate the 39 small island developing states that are disproportionately affected by climate change, and so were delayed in arriving here. So, allow me to deliver the statement that we were going to deliver before this text was adopted before us,” Rasmussen added.

AOSIS represents the interests of small-island and low-lying coastal developing states, including Caribbean SIDS, in international climate change and sustainable development negotiations and processes.

While not discounting that there are some positive elements to the text, the lead negotiator said there are also elements that translate to danger for the world’s most vulnerable to climate change.

“The draft text you have presented to us contains many good elements. We see strong references to the science complemented by a clear runway with milestones for strengthening party efforts to prepare and submit enhanced NDCs through to 2025. We also welcome the establishment of the technology implementation programme. These elements are important,” she noted.

However, she insisted, it does not go far enough. This includes the failure to put a lid on greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and the absence of any clear reference to the special circumstances of SIDS or their prioritisation.

“... We do not see any commitment or even an invitation for Parties to peak emissions by 2025. We reference the science throughout the text ... but then we refrain from an agreement to take the relevant action in order to act in line with what the science says we have to do,” Rasmussen noted.

“It is not enough for us to reference the science and then make agreements that ignore what the science is telling us we need to do. This is not an approach that we should be asked to defend,” she added.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has himself indicated that while there was some progress from COP28, there are yet many miles to travel and scaled up actions to take for a secure climate future.

“Over the next two years, governments are required to prepare new economy-wide national climate action plans. These plans must be aligned with the 1.5 degree temperature goal and cover all greenhouse gases,” he said in his statement at the close of the conference.

“They must also be underpinned with credible climate policies and regulations, including a price on carbon and ending finance for fossil fuel. And both the preparation and implementation of these plans must be fully funded and supported,” he added.

Still, he maintained, “much more is needed to deliver climate justice to those on the frontlines of the crisis”.

“Many vulnerable countries are drowning in debt and at risk of drowning in rising seas. It is time for a surge in finance, including for adaptation, loss and damage and reform of the international financial architecture,” he explained.

“We need increased capital and reform of the business model of multilateral development banks to massively increase direct support – and to leverage far more private finance at reasonable costs for climate action in developing countries ... The world cannot afford delays, indecision, or half measures,” Guterres added.

