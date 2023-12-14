Adventists boost Jamaica’s public hospitals with much-needed beds

With an urgent cry for more beds in Jamaica’s public hospitals, the Seventh-day Adventist Church gave a much-needed boost of forty hospital beds at an estimated cost of $17.4 million to Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness during a handover ceremony on Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Inn.

“On behalf of the AdventHealth Hospital Network, our chairman, Pastor Everett Brown, board of governors, administration and staff of the Andrews Memorial Hospital and The GSI Foundation Jamaica, the charity arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica and the vehicle for getting these beds into the country, we present 40 fully functioning patient beds to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, for the benefit of the Spanish Town and May Pen hospitals and the National Healthcare Advancement Foundation,” said Donmayne Gyles, president and CEO of Andrews Memorial Hospital during the handover ceremony.

The donors, AdventHealth Hospital Network, a prominent American non-profit, faith-based healthcare system with 53 hospitals and headquartered near Orlando, Florida, along with Jamaica’s Adventist-run Andrews Memorial Hospital and GSI Foundation, were happy for the collaboration, which had Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton on hand to receive the gifts.

“Through the gift of these hospital beds, we pray that the patients who receive care at your institutions will receive comfort during their time of recovery,” read Gyles in a message from Dr Audrey Gregory, CEO of AdventHealth East Florida Division, and Monty Jacobs, director of AdventHealth Global Missions.

Gyles continued, “It is through projects like this, working together, that we fulfil our mission and improve the quality of care for those who are sick. We look forward to continuing to work with Andrews Memorial Hospital on future projects to benefit the people of Jamaica.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Loyal partners

In giving thanks, Tufton praised AdventHealth, Andrews Memorial Hospital and the GSI Foundation for the well-needed donation.

“This may seem simple. It has more to do with just forty beds. The beds we have received are much more expensive than the ones at Courts; they offer many more functionalities that are important for the treatment and care of patients,” he said.

Tufton further lauded the Adventist community for being loyal partners in collaborating and supporting the health ministry.

Donmayne Gyles stated that Andrews Memorial Hospital and the Adventist Church community will continue supporting the Ministry of Health and Wellness efforts.

“We are aligned with Vision 2030 National Outcome number 1 to achieve a healthy and stable population by increasing life expectancy higher than 76 years and increasing positive outcomes in the health sector.”

He continued, “In 2024, The Andrews Memorial Hospital celebrates 80 years of service to this island, Jamaica, and stands firm to its mission of extending Christ’s healing ministry.”

In reacting to the donation, Errol Greene, regional director of South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), said he was elated.

“If you had 100 beds, Spanish Town Hospital alone could take all of them, so I am very happy for the contribution. I am sure that they will go a long way in the comfort level of our patients.”

Greene recalled that, at the Spanish Town Hospital, “just yesterday, there were 100 persons just sitting in wheelchairs, waiting to be admitted because we didn’t have any beds. So, this will go a long way in making life a lot more comfortable.”

‘Beyond ecstatic’

Dr Ivanah Thomas, a physician from the May Pen Hospital who was instrumental in collaborating with AdventHealth to have the beds shipped to Jamaica, said she was “beyond ecstatic” over the donation.

“Just last week, I was drawing blood from a patient, and the little bed that the person was on was almost to the ground. I had to bend down to reach the patient. So, I am beyond ecstatic that this finally happened,” she said. “Of course, May Pen could do well with all 40 beds. I am glad we are on board with this gift.”

A St Catherine resident, Valrie Gordon, expressed delight in hearing about the donation.

She recalled that, “this year, my mother was transferred from the May Pen Hospital to the Spanish Town Hospital and had to wait three days before getting a bed, so this is a good move by the Seventh-day Adventist Church”.

The approximately one-hour event, which ended with the cutting of a ribbon signifying the official handover, was also attended by Dr Meric Dale Walker, president, East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and chair of the GSI Foundation; Dr Bradley Edwards, senior medical officer, May Pen Hospital, represented by Dr Aleith Hemans-Skeen, consultant obstetrician gynaecologist; Courtney Cephas, executive director, National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation; Gavin Lowe, director, GSI Foundation Jamaica, Vermont Murray, project manager, Good Samaritan Inn; Andrews Memorial Hospital’s management team; third-year medical students from The University of the West Indies and poetry students and teacher from the New Hope Preparatory School.