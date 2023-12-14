Rehabilitation programmes at DCS ‘beacons of hope’ – Cuthbert-Flynn

Minister of State at the National Security Ministry, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn says the rehabilitation programmes at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) stand as “beacons of hope” for incarcerated persons.Delivering the keynote address at an Awards and Recognition Ceremony for inmates who participated in the DCS’s Summer Programme, held at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town on December 11, she said the training “embodies” belief in second chances.

“It is the transformative power of addressing underlying issues, imparting invaluable skills, and nurturing a sense of purpose among its participants,” the minister of state said.

She argued that the programmes serve as a “testament to commitment, progress, compassion and rehabilitation” and that this is not just about “serving time” but preparing individuals for sustained employment and successful reintegration into society.

“Each participant has had the invaluable opportunity to acquire skills training in various fields, including, but not limited to, tailoring, carpentry, welding, technology and entrepreneurship and 4-H Agro-processing and data operations,” Cuthbert-Flynn added.

She said the learning opportunities at the nation’s correctional institutions transcend mere academic teachings, as they are instilling “vital skills” and fostering a mindset crucial for thriving beyond incarceration.

Cuthbert-Flynn reported that during the year 2023, two inmates and one correctional officer from the centre enrolled in the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean’s Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, and four inmates and two officers completed the Associate Degree in Business Management at the same university.

“In addition to these achievements, we continue to see successful passes in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), administered within these institutions,” she said, adding that the accomplishments demonstrate the commitment of the persons to pursue and acquire “essential qualifications, regardless of their circumstances”.

The Government, she said, will continue to invest in the programmes, as they are empowering the individuals for a better life when they return to society.

She hailed the successes as “shining examples” of hard work and excellence in the face of adversity.