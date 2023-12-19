Petrojam hacked, scale unknown

Petrojam, Jamaica's sole oil refinery, has confirmed that it is the victim of a "cyber incident".

It's reported that the company's computer systems were hacked last week.

Petrojam told The Gleaner today that the issue was confirmed on Monday.

"We're fully operational, our racks are open," said Latoya Pennant, public relations officer, when asked how the entity has been impacted.

The scale of the attack is unclear.

"They are conducting the relevant investigations right now to determine what systems have been affected," Pennant said.

Petrojam is the latest government entity to report a cyber attack in recent months.

In September, the Financial Services Commission's systems were reportedly left devastated, with significant portions of its online data reportedly encrypted and a ransom demanded for release.

The commission oversees the regulation of Jamaica's insurance, pension, and securities industries.

