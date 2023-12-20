JCF gets 3,000 e-ticketing handsets

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) e-Ticketing system has been bolstered with the handover of 3,000 sets of rugged handsets and printers by the Ministry of National Security.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, made the presentation on Tuesday at the JCF's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) on Elletson Road in Kingston.

The e-Ticketing system, which is designed to be a more efficient and accurate alternative to traditional written tickets, enables police personnel to issue a printed ticket on the spot with information about the offence, fine, court date, and other details.

The system also allows for officers to instantly check outstanding tickets motorists may have, whether they are persons of interest or wanted, as well as information pertaining to their fitness, registration, insurance, and other personal data.

Chang said that the system, which is a critical part of the JCF's digitisation drive, represents a paradigm shift in policing in the digital age.

“We took on the [challenge] of really modernising and executing an efficient, modern traffic ticketing system,” he said.

The presentation of the handsets follows the procurement of 750 sets of devices, which were handed over in January.

Since the launch of the new digitised traffic ticketing system on February 1, 2023, a total of 293,128 e- tickets have been issued by the police up to December 14.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, said the machines are more efficient and facilitate greater productivity.

He noted, also, that the devices are indicative of the significant investment being made in the national security framework.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said that the JCF will be extending its hours of operations and increasing the number of personnel in high-traffic areas to ensure public order throughout the Christmas season.

He urged the cooperation of members of the public, particularly vendors, as the police ensures the safety and security of citizens.

“Try and work with us as we work with other partners – parish councils and so on – to allow you to make the money you need to make but at the same time have a level of order across all sectors,” he said.

- JIS News

