Lacovia High mourns death of social studies teacher

Lacovia High School in St Elizabeth is mourning the sudden death of social studies teacher Alexis Tomlinson.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old teacher, who lives in Belmont, Westmoreland, was found unresponsive at home by her mother about 7:00 a.m.

Acting principal at Lacovia High, Andrew Morris, said the sudden death of Tomlinson has left a deep void in the school family and that she will be missed.

In extending condolence to her family, Morris said Tomlinson, who also doubles as the school's librarian, was known by all members of the student population, academic and ancillary staff, largely because of her warm, caring and positive attitude towards work.

“Miss Tomlinson was a very hard worker at the school. She was very public, [and] she was a vibrant person, someone who brings life to the school and to the department,” Morris told reporters.

Tomlinson's death comes just weeks after that of another teacher, 29-year-old Sameika Smalling, who was employed at Esher Primary School in Hanover.

Smalling in October had complained of a severe headache and was admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James.

Her medical condition worsened and she was transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew where she died on November 16.

In September, 31-year old Danielle Blake from Sandy Ground in St Elizabeth died from injuries she received from a motor vehicle accident on the Font Hill main road in Westmoreland.

At the time of her tragic death, Blake was employed at the Savanna-La-Mar Primary School in Westmoreland.

- Albert Ferguson

