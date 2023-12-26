Growth & Jobs | J’cans urged to closely monitor their health this holiday season

Hugh Reid, general manager, JN Life Insurance Company, is urging Jamaicans to pay close attention to their health this holiday season, as data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness has indicated that the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on productivity could be as high as $47 billion.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has done some studies which state that loss in workforce productivity over the next 15 years could be as high as $47 billion, while medical costs from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes alone, over the next 15 years, could be as high as $29.8 billion,” Reid affirmed.

“The impact of these diseases places a high burden on families and can wipe out life savings. It is even more telling when you realise that one in three Jamaicans is hypertensive; one in eight is diabetic; and one-third of the population will be diagnosed with a chronic illness,” he added. He said it was important that Jamaicans enjoyed the season but not ignore their health, given reports from medical professionals on the negative effects of binge eating on diabetics at the start of each new year. Reid added that it is for this reason that Jamaicans should closely monitor what they consume.

“We should avoid ultra-processed foods that are high in fat, salts and sugar. Also, it’s important that they enjoy the season in moderation. Most importantly, no matter how prepared you are, we always remind Jamaicans that prevention is always better than the cure. Therefore, a healthy lifestyle is the best choice,” he said.

He noted that there is need for affordable insurance solutions so persons may invest in their health, as well as “a need to invest in critical illness plans to assist with mitigating the huge costs associated with treating chronic diseases”.

Reid said research has shown that the dietary habits of Jamaicans have changed over the years, with an increase in the consumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar. He suggested that in order to reduce the risk of NCDs, there need to be rigorous prevention strategies and policies to improve the diet and health of the population.

He urged Jamaicans to follow simple steps to remain healthy by knowing their numbers.

“Get regular screening to know your four health numbers–blood sugar, blood pressure, blood lipids and BMI. Also, as our doctors and nutritionists would advise: follow a healthy diet, controlling portion size and calorie intake. Stay physically active, and aim to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity for five days per week. It can help you lose extra pounds and ease stress,” Reid advised.