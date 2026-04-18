MSMEs facing triple threat crisis

The Young Entrepreneurs Association of Jamaica (YEA) is calling for urgent, targeted support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) following the sharp rise in global oil prices to nearly US$100 per barrel, a development that now confirms risks previously highlighted ahead of the national budget discussions.

Cordell Williams, president of the YEA, had earlier cautioned policymakers in an interview with The Gleaner that global economic volatility, particularly rising geopolitical tensions, could significantly impact energy costs, disrupt supply chains, and place additional strain on already vulnerable small businesses. What is now unfolding reflects those concerns, as MSMEs begin to feel the effects across every level of their operations.

MSMEs are now facing what the YEA describes as a triple threat—rising energy costs driven by higher oil prices, increased transportation and logistics expenses across supply chains, and weakening consumer demand as inflation reduces purchasing power.

This convergence of pressures is not just a macroeconomic issue, YEA noted, but was a direct threat to the survival and competitiveness of Jamaica’s MSME sector. As costs rise and demand softens, margins are being compressed, placing many small businesses at risk.

The association notes that the impact is already evident in escalating electricity and fuel costs affecting production and service delivery, increased costs for imported raw materials, reduced consumer spending, and growing cash flow constraints that affect the ability of businesses to meet payroll and sustain operations.

Small and micro enterprises remain particularly vulnerable, given their limited financial buffers and heightened sensitivity to cost fluctuations. There is also a growing risk that locally produced goods will become less competitive when compared to imports.

In response, the YEA is urging the Government to move swiftly to implement targeted, practical, and time-bound measures to support the sector. These include temporary energy relief through adjustments to fuel-related taxes and targeted electricity support, alongside accelerated efforts to transition MSMEs towards renewable energy through expanded solar financing, grants, and tax incentives.

The association is also calling for increased access to working capital through low-interest financing and emergency liquidity support, particularly for the most vulnerable sectors.

Further, the YEA is recommending measures to reduce logistics and transportation costs, including support for shared distribution systems and cooperative models, as well as greater policy flexibility. This includes phased implementation of new fiscal measures, extended compliance timelines, and simplified regulatory processes to ease the burden on small businesses during this period of economic strain.

At the same time, the association is encouraging MSMEs to take proactive steps to strengthen their resilience by tightening cost controls, improving operational efficiency, exploring energy-saving solutions, collaborating through shared services, strengthening cash flow management, and diversifying revenue streams. The current environment demands both policy support and business adaptation.

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