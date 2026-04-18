Second chances, renewed purpose

What began as a life-altering medical emergency nearly a decade ago has since blossomed into a beacon of hope for vulnerable students across Jamaica.

For entrepreneur and philanthropist Shadeka McIntosh, May 12, 2016, remains etched in memory as the day she was granted what she describes as a “second chance”. That defining moment, born out of a frightening health emergency during her final year at university, has now inspired the launch of the Shadeka McIntosh Second Chance Scholarship, an initiative through which 10 students are set to benefit annually.

Speaking with The Gleaner, McIntosh recounted the harrowing experience that forever altered the course of her life.

“I was in my final year at UTech, actively involved in campus life and always on the move,” she said. “There was construction happening around the campus at the time, and the area was quite dusty. While walking with my friends, Kerry and Anna, I suddenly couldn’t breathe.”

She explained that although she attempted to alert her friends, words failed her in that terrifying moment.

“I tried to tell them, but I couldn’t get the words out. They already knew I had a heart condition and quickly realised something was wrong.”

She was rushed to the university’s health centre, where staff acted swiftly before summoning an ambulance. After days of repeated hospital visits and medical assessments, she was referred to a cardiologist who recommended emergency surgery in the United States.

“That experience completely changed my outlook on life,” she reflected. “It made me realise how fragile life is and how quickly everything can change.”

PHILOSOPHY

From that moment, the concept of a second chance ceased to be abstract. Instead, it became a deeply personal philosophy – one now being extended to children and youth facing adversity.

McIntosh shared that the scholarship was born not only from her own survival, but from the profound trials she endured long before her medical ordeal. Having lost both parents while still in high school, she said the pain of that experience left an indelible mark on her heart, and strengthened her resolve to uplift others navigating similar grief.

“I would not wish that experience on anyone, but I can say it helped shape who I am today,” she shared.

Losing both parents, she said, forced her to develop extraordinary resilience at a young age.

“It taught me not to give up easily, to keep pushing even when things are difficult, and to remain determined to defy the odds.”

That lived experience, she said, is why the scholarship places emphasis on students who have lost one or both parents, or whose families are grappling with severe illness and financial hardship.

The initiative, which opened applications on April 2, 2026, will close on May 5, 2026. Successful applicants will be announced on May 12 – a date of immense personal significance for McIntosh – with an award ceremony slated for July 27, 2026.

The scholarship is open to students from kindergarten through tertiary level and extends beyond mere financial support. The programme also offers mentorship, emotional reinforcement, and encouragement to help students remain steadfast in their educational pursuits.

She noted that many of the students the initiative seeks to support are often silently battling emotional strain and grief.

VISION

“If a student is not mentally strong or lacks emotional support, it becomes very easy to feel overwhelmed and ‘crash out’ under pressure,” she posited.

Her vision extends far beyond a yearly scholarship programme. She hopes to cultivate a national movement centred on compassion, restoration, and opportunity.

“Over the next five to 10 years, I envision the ‘Second Chance’ movement in Jamaica becoming a structured support system that reaches children and young people at every level of education and beyond,” she said.

Her aspiration is to create a Jamaica in which children are not defined by hardship, bereavement, or illness, but rather empowered by systems intentionally designed to help them thrive.

“The goal is to create a culture in Jamaica where no child is left behind because of their circumstances, and where second chances are not rare – they are built into the system.”

McIntosh also underscored the role that corporate entities, organisations, and private citizens can play in expanding the initiative’s reach. Contributions, whether financial or in kind, are being welcomed as she seeks to broaden the scholarship’s impact islandwide.

“Together, this is not just a scholarship – it becomes a national movement where every child is given a real second chance to succeed,” she said.

“It could have gone a completely different way, and I may not have been here today,” she said.

Her gratitude, she noted, has been magnified by motherhood.

Her daughter, Jada Miller, now five years old, remains both her greatest joy and her driving force.

“She is my greatest inspiration and motivation behind everything I do, including this scholarship,” McIntosh said. “She reminds me daily that second chances are real, and they carry purpose, love, and responsibility.”

For McIntosh, the scholarship is more than philanthropy – it is legacy, testimony, and tribute. It is a living embodiment of survival transformed into service, and pain reimagined as purpose.

Persons interested in applying, supporting, or contributing to the initiative may reach out via email at shadekamcintosh.pro@gmail.com or contact 876-995-2852 for further information.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com