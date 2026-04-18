St James Traffic Department urging motorcyclists to wear certified helmets

WESTERN BUREAU:

With some 111 persons killed in motorcycle crashes across the island last year, and many others suffering life-altering injuries, Corporal Ellington Clarke, of the St James Traffic Department, is calling for motorcyclists to obey the road traffic regulations and wear certified headgear.

Clarke made the appeal during a press conference in Montego Bay yesterday, where he revealed that in ongoing police operations in St James this year, 13 persons have been arrested for breaching the Road Traffic Act, while 70 motorcycles have been seized.

“We are here in the town of Montego Bay, and we are tasked with an initiative to deal with motorcyclists who are operating motorcycles in contravention of the Road Traffic Act, especially those who are not wearing their protective helmets,” he said. “We are given that mandate so as to ensure that these drivers are safer on the public roads.

“Last year in Jamaica, we had a total of 111 road fatalities, where 111 motorcyclists died. The majority of that number were drivers who were not wearing protective helmets, and as such, we want to reduce that number by over 50 per cent.

“Motorcyclists, I implore you that you wear your protective helmets, not just any protective helmets, but certified protective helmets that are approved by the Bureau of Standards.”

STATISTICS

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch recorded 67 fatalities from 55 motor vehicle crashes across Jamaica between January 1 and March 31 this year, which is 33 less than the 100 vehicle-related fatalities over the same period in 2025. According to the data, motorcyclists account for some 27 per cent of all road deaths.

Between January 1 and July 26, 2025, St James recorded the highest number of fatal motor vehicle collisions with 22 deaths out of 20 collisions.

Clarke also told the press conference that the St James traffic police’s ongoing crackdown on road traffic breaches involving motorcycles will include penalising motorcyclists whose vehicles have unauthorised mufflers that create a noise nuisance.

“Just yesterday [Thursday], we paid special attention in the town centre and in the rural sides of St James, where a total of 20 motorcycles were seized for breaches of the Road Traffic Act, and nine persons were arrested and tickets issued,” he said.

Clarke further noted that there are specifications for the mufflers of motorcycles and motor vehicles using the public thoroughfares.

“We will, in cooperation with the Island Traffic Authority, do operations so that you are in compliance, as most of these mufflers are not affixed with silencers, and they are a nuisance to the public. This operation will continue so as to have order in our township,” he added.

Under Section 46 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2022, a motor vehicle which is propelled by an internal combustion engine shall be fitted with a silencer, muffler, or expansion chamber sufficient for reducing the noise caused by the escape of exhaust from the engine so that the noise does not exceed the specified noise limit. Failure to comply will result in a fine not exceeding $50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one month.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com