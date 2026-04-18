Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has said that the upcoming 11th Biennial Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, St James, will offer an opportunity to deepen and strengthen the relationship between the Jamaican diaspora and Jamaica.

“The conference will provide a platform for action,” the minister said.

Johnson Smith was delivering the keynote address at the official launch of the Diaspora Conference at the ministry’s offices in Kingston on Wednesday.

She said the conference will provide a platform for members of the diaspora to play an active role in Jamaica’s development.

“We anticipate strong participation, especially from young people in the diaspora. We will share ideas, vision and build our own business,” she said.

The minister noted that diaspora partnerships will play a significant role in rebuilding Jamaica following the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa.

She added that diaspora collaboration will be critical to the country’s emergence and resurgence in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“Today’s launch is more than a ceremonial beginning. It is a call to action. It is an invitation to Jamaicans across generations, across the globe, to continue partnering with Jamaica in shaping a more sustainable Jamaica,” she said.

Acknowledging that for decades the Jamaican diaspora has been one of the country’s greatest strengths, the minister said this rests on two key pillars.

LARGE AND DYNAMIC DIASPORA

She noted that Jamaica has one of the largest and most dynamic diaspora communities relative to its population size.

“Jamaicans have established themselves as leaders and critical stakeholders in practically every sector across the world, including business, academia, healthcare and public service, and this helps to boost positive recognition of the qualities of Jamaicans and Jamaicanness,” she said.

This, she added, continues to build and support Brand Jamaica.

Johnson Smith emphasised that the Jamaican diaspora is not simply an external population, but an integral part of the national fabric.

For this and other reasons, diaspora engagement remains an important part of the country’s foreign policy, she said.

The minister also highlighted the multifaceted nature of the upcoming conference, describing it as both fascinating and important.

She expressed appreciation for the strong support shown by the diaspora in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“It cannot be overstated. Many of you journeyed from far and wide. Many left your work and came home. You went to disaster zones, rolled up your sleeves and became involved in rescue and other operations. Many of you gave cash and kind directly to relatives and communities, and through support platforms. It is so heartwarming to witness your love for your country. So once again, I say thank you,” she said.

Johnson Smith noted that since its inception 22 years ago, the conference has provided a platform for strengthening relationships and harnessing the positive efforts of the diaspora for mutual benefit and national development.

She said it has also facilitated dialogue and reflection on shared achievements, while addressing emerging challenges and identifying new pathways for engagement.

In recent years, she added, the intentional focus on investment, wealth-building and support for innovation has been welcomed by participants.

“We view diaspora partnerships as indispensable. The conference we are launching today does not represent the journey, but is a critical part of it. The theme does not pretend that at the end of four days we will have built a more resilient Jamaica, but the ethos is critical to our success,” she said.

She added that the conference will serve to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities across various sectors.

It will also provide opportunities for participants to identify practical ways in which they can play a more active role in Jamaica’s development and transformation.

The conference will be held from June 14-18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

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