'He was no ordinary man' - Sports Minister hails Stephen 'Franno' Francis, announces scholarship in his honour

The Government is to offer a scholarship to a student-athlete at the University of Technology Jamaica (UTech) to honour late world-renowned coach Stephen Francis.

Sports Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange made the announcement during the thanksgiving service for Francis now taking place at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in St Andrew.

Grange said the Government is to have discussions with UTech and Francis’ family “to see how we can ensure that there is a lasting tribute”.

“Those details we will announce at a later date,” she said.

Francis, a co-founder of the MVP Track Club, passed away in July, one day after his 64th birthday.

Grange lauded him for his strong belief in Jamaica and the potential of the Jamaican people.

“He proved we did not need an overseas college or camp to run 9.7 seconds [in the 100m]. What was needed was discipline and a good coach who would not accept good enough,” she said.

The sports minister said discussions about Francis' legacy should not only be about the global medals won by the athletes he coached or their performances, but about the impact he had on their lives.

“I know there are many here today who he has made a difference in their lives and I know they are eternally grateful,” she said.

“He was no ordinary man. The lessons he taught will be remembered long after today and the discipline he demanded will continue to guide athletes.”

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