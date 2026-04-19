Dwight Fletcher | The promise of the new covenant

Over the last few weeks, we have been exploring covenants and how God uses them to reveal His heart towards us. Last week, we looked at the perspective of blood covenants, how the Passover pointed forward to something greater, and how Jesus’ sacrifice was God’s invitation into a New Covenant. We are invited to step across, into the Most Holy Place, into relationship with God.

Today, we focus on the promise of the New Covenant and what it means for your life. The New Covenant should change how you see yourself. In biblical times, covenants were sealed with blood from animal sacrifices, and the value of the sacrifice reflected the value of the person. The greater the sacrifice, the greater the honour.

There is only one moment in history where the blood of a perfect Son was used in covenant. When Jesus Christ died on the cross for your sins, God established a new covenant through Him. Hebrews teaches us that His death and resurrection were not just about saving us from hell. They marked the beginning of a new relationship between God and those who receive Him by faith.

By making this covenant, God declares your worth. You are priceless to Him, worth His greatest sacrifice. People may have told you that you have no value, not God. People may say you will not amount to much, not God. God says you are valuable, you are precious, you are worth everything.

1 Peter 1:18–20 says, “ For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed ... but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect.”

If you trust in Jesus as Saviour and Lord, then your reality has changed. Your status has changed. You are seated in heavenly places with Christ Jesus. You are a co-heir with Him. What belongs to Him is now available to you.

God has made covenant promises over your life. He promises to provide for you. He promises to protect you. He promises to care for you. He invites you to share in His nature, to live a new kind of life, one that is shaped by Him from the inside out.

In Christ, you are redeemed through His blood.

You are justified through His blood.

You are washed, sanctified, and made clean.

You have peace with God through His blood, and daily you are being renewed.

The blood of Jesus speaks for you. Just as the blood on the door posts in Passover spoke for the children of Israel, the blood of Jesus now speaks over your life. It declares that you belong to God.

You are in covenant with the Almighty God. But covenant is not one-sided. There is also a response.

When you step into God’s house, you come under His covering and His ways. You surrender your life and step fully into His Kingdom. You choose to listen to His voice and follow Him. You partner with Him in His purpose, advancing His Kingdom on the earth. Revelations tells us that He has made us kings and priests, carrying His authority and representing Him.

Romans 8 reminds us of the power of this promise: “ If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son … how will He not also graciously give us all things?”

Because of this covenant, all things are working together for your good as you walk with Him. Nothing can separate you from His love. Nothing can overcome you because Christ has already won the decisive victory.

Our role is to remain close to Him, to love Him fully and stay faithful to the covenant because it is in Him that we are more than conquerors.