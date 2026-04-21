St Ann policeman arrested for corruption after allegedly taking money to release vehicle

A police constable attached to the St Ann Division has been arrested on suspicion of corruption following allegations that he collected money from a motorist for the release of a vehicle that was seized following a crash.

He was taken into custody after he was implicated in the solicitation and collection of $230,000 from a motorist following a vehicular crash in the parish last Friday.

Reports are that the policeman initially demanded $250,000 from the complainant, but the amount was later reduced to $230,000.

The motorist was allegedly told that the payment would facilitate the retrieval of the vehicle from the pound.

The matter was reported to the police’s Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, which launched an investigation into the allegations.

Investigators arranged a sting operation during which marked bills were provided to the complainant and subsequently handed over to the policeman.

The constable was later accosted by investigators, and the marked money was reportedly retrieved from his pocket.

He was subsequently placed into custody as the probe continues.

- Rasbert Turner

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