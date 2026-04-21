INDECOM probing police shooting, pepper spray incident on Chancery Avenue in St Andrew

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into an incident in which a policeman discharged his service weapon and used pepper spray to disperse a crowd along Chancery Avenue in St Andrew on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which was captured on video and is circulating on social media platforms, occurred about 9 a.m. in the vicinity of Price Rite.

It is reported that cops in the area detected a traffic offence and attempted to accost a taxi operator.

The operator reportedly resisted and became boisterous.

A crowd converged on the scene.

According to the police, the cops feared for their safety and a policeman discharged several rounds from his service pistol into the air, and then deployed pepper spray in an effort to disperse the gathering.

No injuries were reported.

INDECOM confirmed that it is aware of the incident and has initiated an investigation.

- Andre Williams

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