Casino caution

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Donna Scott-Mottley is urging the Government to put stronger safeguards in place to protect vulnerable Jamaicans as the country moves to grant three casino licences under its integrated resort development model.

Contributing to debate in the Upper House on Friday on the Casino Gaming (General) Regulations, 2025, Scott-Mottley warned that gambling is an industry that often exploits human vulnerability and can lead to addiction.

“I want to be assured that there are some considerations which are being given to the damage that can be done to the psyche of the nation,” she said.

While acknowledging the Government’s need to stimulate economic growth, she questioned whether casinos were the right path.

“I understand when a government is confronted with certain challenges they have to try and find a balance … but I have not heard that sufficient thought has been given to the consequences,” she argued.

Her concerns are underscored by findings from a 2022 national study commissioned by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission, which found that approximately 13 per cent of Jamaicans fall within the problem or moderate-risk gambling categories. The study, which surveyed more than 2,000 adults, also identified young people ages 18 to 24 among the most vulnerable groups.

In an article published in 2024, The Gleaner highlighted behavioural drivers behind addiction, including “loss chasing” and the psychological tendency to fixate on past wins, patterns that experts say can lead to debt, financial hardship, and emotional distress.

The Gleaner reported on growing participation among young Jamaicans, particularly through online betting platforms, prompting concern from regulators about the evolving risks within the sector.

On Friday, Scott-Mottley pointed to the need for expanded social support systems, commending the work of RISE Life Management Services, but stressed that more organisations will be needed as gambling becomes more widespread.

“You are going to have to strengthen your suicide prevention lines … because when people find that they lose their money in gambling, it can have a serious effect,” she said.

Protective mechanisms

Responding, Leader of Government Business in the Senate Kamina Johnson Smith assured that protective mechanisms are built into the regulatory framework. She explained that systems are being implemented to identify vulnerable individuals – those susceptible to excessive or uncontrolled gambling due to age, mental health challenges, or substance abuse.

Johnson Smith added that casino staff will be trained to detect problematic behaviour, and that a database of problem gamblers is to be established as part of the oversight regime.

Government Senator Marlon Morgan, in his contribution, maintained that while gambling carries risks, adults must take personal responsibility.

“As a government, our view is that adult persons who elect to engage in this activity are encouraged to do so responsibly,” he said.

The Senate on Friday affirmed the Casino Gaming (General) Regulations, 2025, clearing another hurdle for the long-anticipated introduction of casino gaming in Jamaica.

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