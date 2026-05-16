Growing forward -10-year food plan drafted with FAO help

Jamaica, with the help of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), has completed the draft for a 10-year National Agricultural Development Plan, Grow Forward, that will now seek feedback from stakeholders before finalisation.

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green presented the draft plan to Parliament as he made his contribution to the 2026-2027 Sectoral Debate on Wednesday, saying he expects the plan to be tabled for approval by the second quarter of this financial year.

Green also announced the Government’s plan to construct 95 greenhouses across four parishes by the end of this calendar year.

Green disclosed that Jamaica’s food production last year was the second highest on record, and surpassed last year’s production level by more than five per cent.

Green said the plan focuses on four main thematic areas, including resilient, sustainable and efficient production systems; competitive and innovative agri-businesses and value chains, efficient agricultural trade, and food security and nutrition.

While work continues on finalising the plan, Green indicated that food production was positive, with last year’s figure surpassing the previous year.

“In 2025, Jamaica’s domestic crop sector produced 811,244 tons, representing a 5.7 per cent increase over 2024 and the second highest level of output on record,” Green disclosed. “This performance is particularly significant when considered against the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which reduced the fourth quarter’s output by 22.1 per cent.”

He added: “In other words, a year after Hurricane Beryl, our agricultural sector had rebounded so strongly that even with the impact of Melissa we hit our second highest production numbers ever. This is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our farmers but also to the fact that this Government has been building a more resilient agricultural sector through strategic investments over the last 10 years.”

“This resilience was significantly tested by Hurricane Melissa. Hurricane Melissa now stands on record as the most catastrophic weather event in the history of Jamaica’s agricultural sector resulting in J$36.12 billion in damage. The World Bank later estimated the overall impact and its multiplier effects to the sector to be over J$60 billion.”

However, after Hurricane Melissa, things quickly got back on track as far as food production was concerned, with the Government providing financial and other forms of support to the farming community.

According to Green: “Within a week we were able to restore 75 per cent of our irrigation customers through backup power generation, and over 90 per cent within a month providing water to our customers for four months free of cost, an investment of approximately $30 million ;providing free land preparation through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and Agro Investment, preparing 2,300 hectares at a value of J$80 million; providing direct support to specific crop lines including seeds, fertiliser, chemicals: $150 million for fruits and vegetables; $120 million towards traditional crops such as coffee, cocoa and spices; $100 million for banana and plantain; $100 million was provided towards yam recovery; $50 million for other crops such as sweet potatoes, dasheen, papaya and cassava; $40 million for hot peppers; $39 million for apiculture, providing 5,590 bags of bee sugar and transportation support.”

Additionally, $150 million was provided to support livestock production, to include broilers, pigs and small ruminants.

Another $150 million was provided for protected agriculture for the rehabilitation and construction of over 500,000 square feet of production and nursery houses, which are currently being distributed, and $150 million for tools and equipment distributed under the ministry’s recovery programme.

And following the destruction of thousands of fruit trees, efforts have been redoubled under the National Fruit Tree Crop Programme to establish 3,000 acres of orchard crops by 2035, focused mainly on ackee, breadfruit, mango, coconut, and avocado.

Turning to Grow Forward, Green spoke about a plan to build almost 100 greenhouses.

“Madam Speaker, as we grow forward in building resilience, protected agriculture is a fundamental part of our strategy. Today I inform the nation that we are embarking on the largest outlay of protected agriculture structures in our history.

This Government is spending over 800 million dollars, constructing 95 greenhouses across four parishes before the end of this calendar year: Mocho, Clarendon – 40 greenhouses; Lancaster in South Manchester – 10 greenhouses; Water Valley, St Ann – 20 greenhouses; Damhead in St Catherine – 10 greenhouses; Black Stone Edge St Ann – 15 greenhouses.”