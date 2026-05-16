‘We have the money’ - Cops foil $10m daylight robbery, but not before elderly bearer killed by thugs  

A vicious daylight attempted robbery in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, on Friday afternoon left an elderly man dead and triggered major traffic congestion across sections of the Corporate Area as police launched a probe into the brazen attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime before 2:30 p.m., the man, identified as 68-year-old bearer Lawrence Kessna of a Phase 2, Seaview Gardens in St Andrew address, had gone to Scotiabank to conduct a transaction reportedly amounting to $10 million.

It is understood that after completing the transaction, he was on his way to his place of employment, located not far away, when he was attacked by two men — one on foot and the other on a motorcycle — who attempted to rob him of the cash.

Police sources say the man resisted and was shot by his attackers during the confrontation. He was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say police personnel were in the vicinity at the time of the attack and quickly responded after the shooting. The lawmen reportedly pursued the suspects, but they managed to escape.

The Gleaner has confirmed that the police took custody of the cash that had been left at the scene, with Acting Senior Superintendent of police, in charge of the St Andrew Central police division, Mark Harris, telling The Gleaner, “We have the money”.

An eyewitness, who was at a nearby gas station purchasing fuel, said panic erupted after several loud explosions were heard.

“Everybody started running when the shots went off,” the eyewitness recounted. “I saw a motorcycle speed off in the direction of Cross Roads shortly after.”

The deceased is believed to be an elderly resident of Seaview Gardens; however, his identity had not yet been officially confirmed up to last night.

The shooting resulted in a major gridlock along Half-Way Tree Road and surrounding areas as investigators processed the scene. Several motorists reported long delays during the afternoon commute.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s St Andrew Central Police Division is investigating the incident.

Despite Friday’s deadly attack, robbery figures in the St Andrew Central Police Division remain down by 42 per cent since the start of the year.

Up to May 9, the division recorded 15 robberies compared to 26 over the corresponding period in 2025. There was also a 13 per cent reduction in murders, with 13 homicides recorded this year compared to 15 during the corresponding period last year.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com