Celebrating ‘TeTe’s Super Brain’

Parents of a child diagnosed with either Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or autism often face a range of emotions in dealing with the impacts of the situation.

In terms of autism, some parents experience fear as they are uncertain about the child’s future and safety, while others may experience shame or guilt because of the social stigma attached and the reaction of people in general.

In terms of ADHD, many parents also experience shame, guilt, and embarrassment due to stigmatisation, in addition to a high level of stress and even burnout in dealing with such a child.

However, a Kingston mother who has a nine-year-old boy who was diagnosed with both ADHD and autism three years ago, is not allowing herself to be overwhelmed by the development and is fighting back.

In fact, Felicia Blake of east Kingston is not just seeking to help her son, Declan, but is seeking to empower other parents and guardians with the knowledge to deal with children with ADHD and autism.

Creating a business name from the names of her two children – Declan, who is nine, and Nora-Lee, five – Blake has created the company Dec and Nor, and has also established Two Shoes One Mission, an advocacy group for ADHD and autism.

“This initiative was created from my lived experience as a mother raising a child with ADHD and autism,” Blake told The Gleaner.

“As early as two years old, signs were identified in my son, but I had little understanding of what they truly meant or how to support him effectively. Over time, I recognised a significant gap, not just in awareness, but in true understanding, structured guidance, and practical tools for parents, teachers, and children. Out of that journey, I created what I wish I had at the beginning.”

Blake has developed two core resources – Dec & Nor: TeTe’s Super Brain: ADHD & Autism Adventures, a child-friendly, story-based book geared at assisting children and adults understand behaviours, emotions, and thought patterns associated with ADHD and autism.

The book explains what may be happening in the child’s mind, highlights strengths, and provides simple, practical strategies for support at home and in the classroom.

“The whole aim is for me to understand my child, so I’ll be better able to support him. So, TeTe’s Super Brain ADHD & Autism Adventures is a guide for anybody in the public, it has no limit, whether it be teachers, specialists, parents, shadows, anybody can use it. It’s an actual book with a few animation pictures in it, it’s not a lot because it’s more for the adult.”

Blake said that, when it comes to ADHD or autism, the child is not the problem, but rather, the gap in understanding the child is the real problem.

“So, I say to parents, you are not alone. Your child is not ‘too much’. They are unique, capable, and worthy of support. Trust what you see, trust your journey, and never be afraid to advocate for your child.”

Her message to teachers is simple: “You are powerful. One understanding teacher can change a child’s entire experience of school. Look beyond behaviour and ask, ‘What is this child trying to tell me?’”

Blake said shadows and supporting staff are “the bridge” as they see the child up close, in real moments. Their patience, consistency, and care make a lifelong difference.

‘Together, we are not here to ‘fix’ children; we are here to understand them, support them, and help them thrive,” Blake said.

Blake also has other Dec and Nor books to be published, including, Learning Adventure: ABC, 123 and Beyond; My Unique Mind; Nursery Rhymes and Interactive Stories; and TeTe’s Super Space Birthday Surprise.

Jamaica’s ADHD and Autism Reality

ADHD is described as a common, but misunderstood disorder, and is increasingly recognised as one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in Jamaican children.

There has been a noted increase in the last 10-15 years, to where it is now estimated that ADHD possibly affects 10 per cent of Jamaican students.

Autism figures are just as concerning, with an estimate of up to 700 children being born with autism annually in Jamaica. This puts the total number of children with the condition at approximately 45,000. The vast majority of those affected are boys.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com