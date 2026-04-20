March 2027 trial for five men charged over major cocaine bust in Havendale, St Andrew

The five men arrested and charged in connection with a $12-billion cocaine bust in Havendale, St Andrew in 2024 are scheduled to go on trial on March 8, 2027 in the Home Circuit Court.

In the meantime, an application to renew bail for Clive Davis and Collin Ricketts has been set for June 4.

The dates were scheduled during a trial readiness hearing before Justice Sonia Bertram -Linton earlier today.

Seventy-two-year-old Junior Haldane and Aubrey Sterling had their bail extended, while the others, including Clayton Peart, were remanded.

The defendants are charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and conspiracy.

They were taken into custody on August 6, 2024, when officers from the police’s Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division, along with units from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, raided a premises in Havendale, St Andrew.

During the operation, law enforcement reportedly seized several knitted bags containing approximately 2,600 kilogrammes (5,569 pounds) of cocaine, with an estimated street value of US$75.79 million.

Police said they were acting on intelligence when they went to the premises, where the men were allegedly in the process of loading the bags of cocaine onto a bus.

King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie is representing Ricketts.

Attorney-at-law Lloyd McFarlane represents Haldane, Kymberli Whittaker represents Davis, and Steven Jackson appears for Sterling.

Attorney-at-law Tamika Dunbar is defending Peart.

- Tanesha Mundle

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