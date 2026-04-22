Mental health concerns surface as cops probe baby’s death

The mother of a three-month-old boy, whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in house in Rockfort, Kingston, on Sunday night, has been placed in a mental health facility as investigations continue into the child’s death.

The child, identified by the police as Judah Shaw, reportedly had abrasions on his head.

Relatives spoke to The Gleaner on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, saying that the development underscores long-standing concerns about the woman’s “on-and-off” mental state.

On Monday, investigators in the Kingston Eastern Police Division had identified the mother as someone who may be able to assist the police to piece together what happened. The police appealed to members of the public for information on her whereabouts, urging them to contact the Elletson Road police.

The woman was located in the Corporate Area in the early hours of Tuesday and has since been placed under observation at a mental health facility.

Law enforcement sources indicated that she is believed to be suffering from postpartum depression, based on initial assessment, a condition even relatives say may have contributed to the tragic circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

A family member described a history of mental health struggles, noting that her condition would fluctuate over time, describing recurring episodes that had raised concerns within the family.

Relatives expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the infant and said the family is still struggling to process what has happened.

Although the circumstances of the death have not been confirmed, some relatives also suggested that earlier mental health intervention and sustained support may have prevented what occurred.

“If help did come when it was needed, maybe this could have been avoided. She has had episodes before and the police have been notified,” one relative said.

Police say investigations remain ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding Judah’s death.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com