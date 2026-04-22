Update | Man charged for stabbing, robbery of businessman in McCooks Pen remanded, to seek bail

The man charged for a violent robbery in McCooks Pen, St Catherine is expected to seek bail when the matter returns to court in June.

Giavanni McFarlane, 23, a labourer of a Kingston 20 address, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, where he was remanded after it was revealed that the case file is incomplete.

He is charged with robbery and wounding with intent.

Attorney-at-law Carole Phillips, who is representing McFarlane, informed the court that the defence is preparing to apply for bail.

Acting Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle ordered that a community report be prepared ahead of the bail hearing, which is set for June 30.

A fingerprint order was also made.

Allegations are that on March 1, 2026 a businessman visited a house in McCooks Pen to collect money.

Upon entering the premises, he reportedly encountered three men, including McFarlane.

It is alleged that McFarlane stabbed the complainant in the neck and placed a pillow over his face.

The accused then allegedly drove away in a Toyota motor car, taking a Lenovo laptop, bank cards and other documents belonging to the businessman.

The matter was reported to the Spanish Town police, prompting an investigation.

A warrant was subsequently issued for McFarlane’s arrest.

He later turned himself in to the police on April 15 and was arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

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