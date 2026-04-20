More BGLC hurricane relief for eastern Hanover

In continuing a drive to provide hurricane relief to those most in need, the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) recently returned to eastern Hanover, deeper into the interior, for additional supplies, particularly to the elderly.

The recovery exercise across the island, steadily making progress, is still being challenged with access to districts in deep rural areas. The BGLC’s second visit to this section of the island, one of those hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa, was marked by stops with senior citizens and the indigent in Jericho, Retrieve and Claremont. Most of these people were occupants of residences with considerable damage to structure and furniture and received mattresses and tarpaulins.

“We went to people’s homes,” said Andria Dehaney-Grant, councillor for the Sandy Bay Division in Hanover and principal of Maryland Primary and Infant School, who assisted the BGLC with the coordination of the house visits and distribution of supplies.

“We went to those with the greatest need, some who had lost everything, up in the hills to the elderly, and to households with children. The place was devastated and we thank the BGLC for returning. We are all grateful as this instils hope.”

The principal remains positive in her outlook, reflecting the resilience of those in the communities who keep pressing along. Though losing water tanks, the roof of the bathroom and sustaining damage to the green and shade houses, the school is surging ahead.

“We have our full complement of students though persons have moved out of the area. After the hurricane we were without electricity for some seven weeks with classes kept for shorter hours when we resumed. With all the challenges we’re pushing ahead,” she acknowledged.

In December of last year, the BGLC provided hurricane relief supplies of household packages to eastern Hanover, assisting scores of families. Many among those were contracted tourism workers, losing their livelihood. Rise Life Management Services, in partnership with the Commission, also offered counselling to the residents.

“We have returned,” said Wendy Robertson, corporate affairs and communication manager of the BGLC. “Because recovery from national disasters requires sustained commitment. The BGLC will remain a supporting pillar in our nation’s rebuilding efforts.”