Three men charged in St Mary carjacking

Three alleged carjackers have been arrested and charged following an incident in Harmony Hill district in Highgate, St Mary, on April 14.

The men are 24-year-old labourer Jahneke Kelly, otherwise called ‘Black Boy’ of Little Shaw Park Villa, Ocho Rios; 28-year-old Rahjuan Thompson, otherwise called ‘Anju Blacks’ of Shaw Park, Ocho Rios; and 21-year-old Renaldo Richards, otherwise called ‘Bim’ of Eltham, Ocho Rios.

They are charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony, assault at common law, misprision of a felony, receiving stolen property, possession of criminal property, transferring criminal property, being part of a criminal organisation, facilitating the commission of an offence by a criminal organisation and conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravation.

The Port Maria police say about 6:45 p.m., a man was sitting in his white Toyota Crown motor car when a dark blue Subaru Impreza motor car approached and parked alongside him.

It is further reported that Richards exited the blue vehicle pointed a firearm at the man and demanded that he get out of the vehicle.

The man complied and it is alleged that Richards and one of his accomplices boarded the man’s car and both vehicles sped away.

A report was made to the police and quick actions led to the Richard’s capture in another section of the parish. Thompson and Kelly were taken into custody on April 16 after the stolen vehicle was intercepted in Ocho Rios.

They were charged on Saturday and are due to appear in the St Mary Parish Court on April 23.

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