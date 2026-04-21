Business leader Robert Scott debuts book on executive influence

In an increasingly competitive professional landscape, where qualifications alone no longer guarantee advancement, Robert C. Scott is challenging conventional thinking with the upcoming e-launch of his new book, Developing Gravitas and Boosting Your Executive Presence, set for Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Scott, chief operations officer at Lifespan Company Limited, draws on years of executive leadership experience to address what he describes as one of the most overlooked determinants of professional success, executive presence.

“Professional success is often assumed to be the result of intelligence, qualifications, and experience. However, in leadership environments these qualities alone are rarely sufficient,” he said.

According to Scott, many high-performing professionals find themselves stalled, not due to lack of competence, but because they fail to project confidence, credibility, and authority in high-stakes environments. “This invisible quality, executive presence, frequently determines who is trusted to lead,” he said.

The book arrives at a time when organisations are placing increasing emphasis on leadership readiness, influence, and perception, particularly in roles that require stakeholder engagement and decision-making under pressure.

Scott’s motivation for writing the book is grounded in real-world experience. Having served on numerous hiring and promotion panels, he observed a recurring disconnect between impressive résumés and underwhelming personal presentation. “The résumé reflects a highly accomplished individual, but the person sitting in front of you lacks the confidence, poise and gravitas you would expect,” he said.

He describes situations where promotion decisions are made not solely on qualifications, but on perceived readiness. “I have sat in boardrooms where names are called and everyone just shakes their head,” Scott revealed. “It is clear… that something is lacking, this very important ‘thing’ that gives leadership confidence in that individual,” he said.

The book also addresses workplace biases and the subtle dynamics that influence how individuals are perceived and treated, particularly for women. Scott recounts a business meeting in which a highly qualified female colleague was repeatedly dismissed, only for the same ideas to be accepted when presented by him.

“Was it to make the new guy comfortable? Possibly, but I had my doubts,” he said.

In another instance, a senior female professional was asked to serve coffee, highlighting how perceptions of authority and presence can shape interactions, regardless of competence. “These situations are not limited to women, but the impact is the same, credibility is undermined, and opportunities are affected,” he said.

Scott warns that the absence of executive presence can have significant career consequences. “The first is missed leadership opportunities. High-performing individuals are overlooked because they are not seen as ready,” he said.

He explains that leadership roles demand more than technical skill, they require the ability to inspire confidence, influence others, and maintain clarity under pressure.

“Someone who appears indecisive or lacks confidence will not inspire trust in their ability to solve problems,” he said.

The result is often a cycle of missed promotions, limited influence, and reduced visibility within organisations. One of the book’s central themes is the importance of influence as a defining leadership trait. Scott recalls a pivotal moment during his tenure at 3M, where a senior executive reframed his understanding of success.

“Don’t worry about that; what’s important is that you have influence,” the executive told him after a team exercise. “The ability to influence people to your way of thinking is more valuable than getting the arithmetic right,” Scott said.

This insight became a cornerstone of his leadership philosophy, and a key message in the book.

Designed as both a conceptual and practical guide, Developing Gravitas and Boosting Your Executive Presence targets a wide audience, from early-career professionals to seasoned executives. “This book was written for professionals who are competent, ambitious, and ready to lead, but sense that technical ability alone is not enough,” Scott said.

It also speaks to entrepreneurs, public servants, and leaders across sectors who must command trust in complex, high-visibility environments. Unlike traditional leadership texts, Scott positions his book as a working tool rather than a one-time read. “Executive presence is developed through awareness, repetition, and deliberate practice,” he said.

The book is structured to guide readers through foundational concepts, practical skill-building, and the application of influence beyond formal authority. Readers are encouraged to engage actively with the material, reflecting, practising, and applying lessons in real-world scenarios.

“The greatest value of this book lies in application, not consumption,” Scott said.

At its core, the book delivers an empowering message: “Gravitas and executive presence are not innate traits reserved for a select few, they are skills that can be deliberately developed,” he said.

Scott believes this shift in mindset is critical for unlocking leadership potential across organisations and industries. “If you have ever been overlooked, struggled to gain buy-in, or been told you are ‘not quite ready,’ this book is for you,” he added.

In a world where perception often shapes opportunity, Scott’s work offers both a mirror and a roadmap, challenging individuals to refine not just what they know, but how they show up. “Leadership development takes place on the court, not in the stands,” he concludes.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com