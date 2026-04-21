Mother in custody as police probe death of 3-month-old son

A mother has been taken into custody as the police probe the death of her three-month-old son.

The boy was found wrapped in a blanket in a two-bedroom house along Marl Road in Rockfort, Kingston on Sunday night.

The child, identified by the police as Judah Shaw, reportedly had abrasions on his head.

Following the discovery, the police listed the woman as a person of interest yesterday.

She was subsequently taken into custody by the East Kingston police.

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