Caribbean Cement reports production challenges amid ongoing heavy rainfall

Caribbean Cement Company says ongoing heavy rainfall has disrupted its operations, leading to challenges in cement production and delays in meeting demand.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company advised that persistent bad weather has affected raw material conditions and contributed to equipment and process disruptions, which have temporarily reduced production levels.

The company acknowledged that some delays continue due to heightened demand, compounded by the adverse weather conditions, but noted that efforts are actively under way to restore optimal production.

It further disclosed that over the past weekend, dedicated teams worked extensively to address the issues, implementing measures to stabilise affected equipment and improve operating conditions.

According to the company, work is ongoing to fully resolve the remaining constraints, with additional steps being introduced to strengthen processes and enhance overall supply reliability.

Caribbean Cement sought to assured stakeholders that the matter is being treated with the highest priority, reiterating its commitment to reliably supplying the local market while maintaining high standards of service.

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