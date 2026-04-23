Rain threatens post-Melissa rebuild as cement output falls

Rainfall is threatening to delay islandwide reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Melissa, as Caribbean Cement Company Ltd says its operations are being hampered by adverse weather conditions.

The development could further slow repairs to damaged homes, businesses and public infrastructure, already facing setbacks from material shortages, limited labour, rising prices and increased transportation costs.

Rainfall is also delaying progress on work sites, as the Meteorological Service of Jamaica said the inclement weather is expected to persist through the weekend.

In a statement yesterday, Carib Cement said ongoing showers have disrupted production due to challenges with raw materials and equipment.

“ Raw material conditions have affected some equipment and processes, temporarily reducing production levels,” the statement read.

It added that teams worked through the weekend to stabilise operations and restore normal output as quickly as possible.

“ Dedicated teams worked extensively to address the issues, implementing measures to improve operating conditions,” the statement continued.

“ We assure our stakeholders that this matter is receiving the highest priority, and we remain committed to reliably serving the local market.”

However, Chad Bryan, communication and social impact coordinator at Carib Cement, said it remains unclear how long the disruptions will last or what the full impact will be on consumers.

“When it rains, accessing the quarry becomes difficult, and wet material is harder to process,” Bryan explained. “It creates mud that builds up in the feed bins, which ultimately lowers production rates.”

The disclosure was followed by a meeting between the cement company and its stakeholders, including executives of the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica, which represents 79 members of the local construction industry.

Yesterday, the association, in a press release, noted that the cement company “ outlined the factors contributing to the current shortfall and provided assurances that corrective measures are under way”.

“ The company has indicated that it expects supply conditions to progressively improve over the next three weeks with normalization anticipated by mid-May.”

The association said other discussions included the need to align production capacity with the elevated demand levels currently being experienced across the sector, and to plan for an anticipated increase in future demand arising from Hurricane Melissa reconstruction activity.

The meeting also heard an emphasis on the critical importance of consistent and reliable cement supply to the effective operation of the construction industry, stated the release - a point that small contractors in particular fear may not be adequately received.

A senior member of Accurate Builders Incorporated Limited, a Kingston-based construction firm with several post-storm projects in hard-hit western parishes, warned that any delay to reconstruction efforts would be especially damaging for small-scale contractors.

“For me, as a Grade 4 contractor, it will be much harder compared to those who buy in bulk,” said the operator, who asked not to be named. He added that he was particularly concerned about the potential impact of cement shortages, even though his primary focus is roofing.

“Large companies that can send a flatbed and purchase 500 or 1,000 bags for major projects may find it easier to manage. Greater provisions may be made for them, compared to someone like myself who buys 50 or 100 bags at a time.”

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com