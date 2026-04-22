Central St Mary students receive tablets under USF programme

Ten students from schools across Central St Mary have received tablet computers under the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) Connect a Child Programme, delivered through the office of the constituency’s Member of Parliament, Omar Newell.

The initiative forms part of the USF’s commitment to ensuring that, in alignment with the Ministry of Education, technological devices are made available in a meaningful way to enhance the learning capabilities of students attending primary schools.

“I personally want to thank the USF and the Ministry of Education for their forward thinking in providing these devices to needy students,” Newell said.

“This forms part of a broader initiative that needs to be pursued, as the need is great among students. The demand for these kinds of devices far outweighs the supply, but nevertheless it’s a start in the right direction. Rural students are always at a disadvantage when it comes to electronic devices, and therefore any form of help or donation is always welcome.”

The 10 students are among the top performers at their respective schools and, despite limited resources, continue to achieve at high standards, Newell noted.

“We continue to urge parents to ensure that these devices are used for their intended purpose. As parents, we all have a role to play in guiding our children in the right direction. Education is the only vehicle that can alleviate poverty,” he added.

Under the Connect a Child Programme, the USF is distributing 10 tablets to each constituency across Jamaica as part of its mandate to expand access to information for students. The agency aims not only to provide internet access, but also to ensure that every child has the device necessary to support his or her education.

- Gareth Davis Sr