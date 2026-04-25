Son gets six years for killing disabled father in Portmore domestic dispute

A St Catherine man who stabbed his disabled father to death during a domestic dispute five years ago and pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Shemar Edwards, otherwise called 'Shemmy,' a labourer of Greater Portmore, St Catherine, was sentenced in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday. He was initially charged with murder.

He was credited with the 21 months already spent in custody.

The deceased is Delbert Edwards, 52, a labourer also of Greater Portmore.

The court was told sometime after 8 p.m. on March 9, 2021, a dispute erupted between Edwards and his father at their Greater Portmore home.

Edwards used a knife to inflict multiple wounds on the older man, who was later pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Edwards was charged with murder before pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Kemar Robinson.

- Rasbert Turner

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