Construction worker killed during domino game

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old construction worker while he was playing dominoes at a bar in Portmore, St Catherine, on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Davian Smith, otherwise called 'Boo', of March Pen Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:50 p.m., Smith was playing dominoes with three other persons when a man arrived in a Honda Stream motor and entered the bar.

He reportedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots, hitting Smith repeatedly in the upper body.

Smith fell and the gunman jumped back into the vehicle, which drove away from the scene.

Smith was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established in the matter.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch is probing.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.