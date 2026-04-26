18-y-o murder suspect arrested after flight from Jamaica lands in New York

An American teen who left Jamaica on Friday night was arrested for murder on arrival in New York City.

Eighteen-year-old Zahir Davis was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre during a violent altercation at a park in Queens earlier this month.

Pierre was attacked and shot during a confrontation at Roy Wilkins Park in South Jamaica on April 16.

Davis was arraigned Saturday morning on charges including second-degree murder, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. A judge ordered him held without bail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

The authorities said Davis had fled New York City shortly after the shooting and travelled to Jamaica.

Police officials described the killing as a “senseless murder”.

“Unfortunately, you had a bunch of kids one day to have fun and play, but then you also had numerous gang members from the area, multiple different gangs showed up, and then they crossed paths,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny during a press briefing Tuesday.

The case has drawn widespread attention after videos of the incident circulated online. The footage shows a group of teenagers attacking Jaden, who was unarmed, near the park’s basketball courts while others watched and recorded. In one clip, multiple individuals can be seen punching him before a man pulls out a firearm and shoots him.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the confrontation began after a large group of teenagers gathered for a water fight that had been organised on social media. The situation escalated into violence, culminating in the fatal shooting.

“This senseless act of gun violence will not go unanswered,” Katz said. “No parent should ever have to bury their 15-year-old child, and my office will vigorously prosecute this case to ensure justice for Jaden and his loved ones.”

OUTRAGE

The videos have sparked outrage and prompted questions about bystander behaviour. Speaking at a vigil for the victim, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said, “Why was his life not worth putting the phone down?”

“His life was worth saving,” he added. “His life was worth protecting.”

City officials have also pointed to the broader issue of youth violence.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a discussion hosted by WNYC, “We extend not only our condolences to the family, but, frankly, a necessity of recommitting ourselves to ending the scourge of gun violence in this city.”

He also noted that the victim’s young age added to the tragedy.

The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about shootings involving teenagers, even as overall crime rates have declined. Police say they are continuing to investigate and have not ruled out additional arrests.

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