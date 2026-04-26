JLP mobilises political backing for NaRRA bill amid parliamentary scrutiny

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Area Council 3 has endorsed the proposed National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) bill, boosting political support amid concerns its governance structure and concentration of executive authority.

"The unanimous passage of the resolution by Area Council 3 adds to the growing support for the bill and signals clear confidence in its purpose and necessity," said a statement on the resolution that was passed at a meeting held at the Osbourne Store Primary School in Clarendon on Sunday. Area Council 3 is the JLP's internal body that covers St Ann, Manchester and Clarendon.

The JLP said said the move followed a presentation from Minister with responsibility for Works, Robert Morgan. He reportedly argued that the legislation would strengthen Jamaica’s ability to coordinate reconstruction, improve resilience, and accelerate the delivery of critical national projects, particularly in the wake of major disasters such as Hurricane Melissa.

The resolution was moved by Councillor for the Rocky Point Division in Clarendon Winston Maragh and seconded by Councillor for the Palmers Cross Division Carlene Benjamin.

Among those present were Manchester Central Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister Audrey Marks, Deputy General Secretary Dr Andrew Wheatley, Chairman of Clarendon North Western Warren Newby, and JLP Deputy Leader Michael Stern, who leads Area 3.

The political show of support comes as the NaRRA faces significant scrutiny both inside and outside the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

Former Attorney General and JLP Member of Parliament Marlene Malahoo Forte broke ranks during last Tuesday's parliamentary debate. She warned that the bill in its current form risks concentrating excessive power in the hands of the minister and chief executive officer, and that some functions "may collide" and undermine accountability.

"...in more than one place, the bill tells you that notwithstanding anything to the contrary in any other law, and also that when the minister steps in, in effect, the minister can do anything. That is how wide it is,” she observed.

The MP for St James West Central also indicated that in its current form the bill would be sacrificing accountability for speed. "The bill needs some reworking," Malahoo Forte said, a declaration that drew desk-thumping support from Opposition members.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has called for the bill to be reviewed by a joint select committee, citing governance concerns including the absence of a statutory board.

Opposition spokesman Peter Bunting went further, describing the legislation as "a blank cheque without guard rails," warning it could allow the executive to override regulatory bodies and centralise decision-making over billions of dollars in post-hurricane reconstruction funds.

State Minister Delano Seiveright has defended the bill, arguing it is designed to cut bureaucratic delays while maintaining oversight through audits, reporting requirements, and Cabinet supervision.

The NaRRA Bill is the government's second attempt at the legislation. Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness withdrew the first version amid public criticism.

Debate is expected to continue this week.

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