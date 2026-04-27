AC unit fire at Supreme Court building prompts evacuation

An air-conditioning unit at a section of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Director of Client Services, Communication and Information at the Court Administration Division, Kadeish Jarrett-Fletcher, told The Gleaner that the unit was located at the back of the Public Building North.

The ac unit is located on the outside.

She said the building was evacuated and the fire department was called in.

Two units from the York Park Fire Station responded to the blaze.

Jarrett-Fletcher said there was no damage to the property.

The blaze is under investigation.

- Tanesha Mundle

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