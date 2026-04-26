Two 14-year-old girls missing

Ananda Alerts have been activated for two missing 14-year-old girls, Dae-Shanel Edmond from Manchester and Gianna Williams from Clarendon.

Dae-Shanel Edmond, of Hibernia district, Devon, Manchester, was last seen at her home at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, wearing a black sweater and black pants, according to a police statement issued on Sunday.

She is described as being of fair complexion and slim build, standing about five feet two inches tall.

All efforts to locate her have proven futile, according to the Christiana police.

Gianna Williams, of Alston district, Clarendon, was last seen leaving home at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

She is also of slim build, about five feet two inches tall, and of brown complexion.

The Spalding police say all efforts to locate her have equally proven futile.

Anyone with information on Dae-Shanel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Christiana Police at 876-964-2250.

Those with information on Gianna's whereabouts should contact the Spalding Police at 876-987-8058. The police emergency number 119 or the nearest police station may also be contacted in either case.

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