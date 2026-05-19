NWA staff threaten strike action

The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) has warned that staff at the National Works Agency (NWA) are restive as they demand urgent action to resolve longstanding concerns relating to staff restructuring and reclassification.

It says approximately 78 workers have indicated their intention to withdraw their services if their demand is not met.

The JCSA says the concerns raised by the employees include salary anomalies, non-alignment of technical officers, non-payment of eligible allowances, issues relating to vacation leave entitlement, and the lack of meaningful engagement by management on the restructuring process.

The workers have also reportedly expressed concerns regarding job security arising from the proposed establishment of the One Road Authority and the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA).

The JCSA says it has written to the Chief Executive Officer of the NWA requesting urgent intervention and immediate discussions with the agency and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to resolve the issues.

JCSA President, Techa Clarke-Griffiths, stated that while the association remains committed to constructive dialogue, the frustration of the workers has escalated and requires immediate attention to avoid disruption to operations.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.