‘Goat man’ charged for round robin shooting in St Andrew

A 38-year-old livestock farmer has been arrested and charged in connection with a firearm-related assault and unlawful wounding incident that occurred in the Penfield district of Gordon Town, St Andrew, earlier this year.

Charged is Carlos ‘Goat Man’ Williams of Penfield district.

Williams was charged by investigators attached to the St Andrew North Police Division with assault at common law, unlawful wounding, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

According to police reports, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, the complainant was attending a round robin event in the Penfield community when he was allegedly attacked by three men during a dispute that escalated into violence.

Investigators said one of the attackers was armed with an assault rifle while another reportedly carried a handgun.

During the confrontation, the complainant was allegedly struck in the face with the rifle, leaving him with injuries to his forehead and mouth.

Police further reported that a gunshot was discharged during the struggle, causing panic among patrons gathered at the event.

The men reportedly fled the scene shortly afterwards.

The injured man later sought medical treatment at the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he was treated and released.

The matter was formally reported to the Constant Spring Police Station on March 24, after which detectives assigned to the St.Andrew North Division launched an investigation into the incident.

Police said investigators carried out several operations and made repeated attempts to locate the men believed to be involved, however, those efforts initially proved unsuccessful.

A breakthrough in the case reportedly came on May 13 when Williams surrendered to investigators in the company of his attorney.

The police said an interview was subsequently conducted with the accused in the presence of his lawyer as detectives continued their probe into the incident.

Investigators further revealed that Williams was later placed on an identification parade, during which he was positively identified by a witness.

Following the identification parade and additional investigations, Williams was formally charged.

He is expected to appear before the Gun Court at a later date as the investigation continues.

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