Third cohort of PowHERful Women in Business Programme graduates

The JMMB Group, through its SME Resource Centre, recently celebrated the graduation of the latest cohort of its PowHERful Women in Business Programme at a ceremony held at the AC Hotel.

The graduation ceremony recognised participants who successfully completed the programme, which is designed to support women business owners as they strengthen their operations, sharpen their strategies and build confidence to scale sustainably. The PowHERful Women in Business Programme focuses on developing the whole entrepreneur – equipping participants with the tools, mindset and support needed to thrive both personally and professionally.

Addressing the graduates, Shani Duncan Falconer, senior corporate manager, JMMB Group SME Resource Centre, praised the participants for their commitment and resilience throughout the programme. “Watching these women show up consistently, turn uncertainty into strategy and support one another has been incredibly rewarding. I am excited to see how they continue to grow, lead and build businesses that create meaningful impact.”

THEME

The PowHERful Women in Business Programme, delivered under the theme Her Life, Her Wealth, Her Business, provides participants with access to personalised coaching, strategic planning support, financial education and curated banking and insurance solutions. The programme also fosters a strong peer network, encouraging collaboration, referrals and shared learning long after the formal sessions end.

One of the evening’s highlights was a toast delivered by Antoinette McFarlane, CEO of CM Recycling Company Limited, who reflected on her experience in the programme and the growth she witnessed among her peers. “Over the past several months, our lives and our businesses have been transformed,” McFarlane shared. “We walked in with ambition and questions, and we leave with clarity, courage and community. This programme didn’t just make room for us at the table; it taught us how to build new tables and bring others along with us.”

Through the PowHERful Women in Business Programme, JMMB continues to honour the legacy of its co founder, Joan Duncan, whose vision for an inclusive financial landscape and commitment to empowering women remain at the heart of the initiative. The programme reflects JMMB’s core value of love, creating space for women to build wealth, strengthen their businesses and transform their lives.

As the graduates move forward, the SME Resource Centre looks ahead with confidence, proud of the progress achieved and optimistic about the impact these women will continue to make within their businesses, families and communities.