Cement shortage hampers Portmore Labour Day sidewalk project

Caption: A section of the unfinished section of sidewalk along Braeton Parkway in Portmore, St Catherine. Photo by Ruddy Mathison

A Labour Day project by the Portmore Municipal Corporation to continue construction of sidewalks along Municipal Boulevard and extending to Braeton Parkway was hampered on Monday by a shortage of cement.

Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas, who has been spearheading the project that began three years ago, said the rapid development taking place along Braeton Parkway has made the sidewalk expansion a priority. However, he explained that the municipality was unable to complete more extensive work on Monday because of the difficulties sourcing cement.

“What really hampered us this year is the shortage of cement. We really struggled to get cement, so we could only do a section, but we intend to continue as soon as the cement shortage is eased,” Thomas said, while leading a team from the municipality and several service clubs participating in the Labour Day project.

He noted that construction of the sidewalk has become increasingly important, especially with the massive development in the area and the widening of the roadway now in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of St Catherine Southern, Leighton Gray, along with officers from his division, also joined in the project, assisting with painting sections of the sidewalk along Braeton Parkway.

Meanwhile, in Kitson Town, the St Catherine parish Labour Day project focused on improvement works at the Baron Lloyd Cemetery, where Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott led a team in carrying out upgrades.

Scott said the five-acre cemetery, which was transferred to the municipal corporation dating back to the land settlement era, would be developed to better serve residents in the area.

The mayor, who also broke ground on Monday for the construction of a public sanitary convenience at the cemetery, outlined plans for its transformation.

“We intend to develop this cemetery along the lines of the Thetford cemetery in Old Harbour,” Scott said.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Scott added: “People often asked what is the role of councillors. I will say this, our job starts from the womb to the tomb; people need a quiet and peaceful place to lay their love ones to rest, hence the emphasis on upgrading this cemetery,” Scott said.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com