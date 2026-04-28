2,000 Jamaicans still without power six months after Hurricane Melissa

Approximately 2,000 Jamaicans are still without electricity six months after Hurricane Melissa caused widespread power outages across the island, with Energy Minister Daryl Vaz indicating that the majority of affected households are in Westmoreland, where the storm made landfall.

Vaz shared the update in Parliament on Tuesday, citing a report from the Jamaica Public Service Company, which showed that electricity restoration across the island has reached 99.71 per cent.

He added that Westmoreland is at 94 per cent restoration, with 1,927 customers still without power, while 80 customers in St Elizabeth remain affected.

The minister noted that efforts to restore electricity to the remaining customers are continuing through April into May.

The small coastal community of Parottee is among the areas still without electricity and water access.

Residents who spoke with The Gleaner detailed the hardships of living for months without these essential utilities.

“Six months later, it’s not normal. No electricity, no water,” one resident said.

- Sashana Small

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