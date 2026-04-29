JLP condemns Brown-Burke's 'disgraceful and repugnant' conduct

The governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has condemned the actions of South West St Andrew Member of Parliament, Angela Brown-Burke, which led to her suspension from Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives.

The JLP describes Brown Burke's lifting of the mace from its place and initial refusal to leave the Chamber after being suspended as "disgraceful and repugnant".

Brown-Burke's actions came as the House deliberated on the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) Bill, which was eventually passed.

In a media release on Wednesday, the JLP noted that removal of the mace is a clear breach of the Parliament's Standing Orders and tantamount to disorderly conduct.

It further stated that the mace embodies the authority of the Speaker and the House; therefore, any interference is viewed as contempt of Parliament.

The JLP's Communication Chairman, Abka Fitz-Henley, said: "MP Brown-Burke's conduct in disrupting the sitting of the House of Representatives is unacceptable and a disgrace. Her action was a clear attempt to disrupt the business of the Parliament, which was in the process of treating with a bill, which is crucial to assist Jamaicans to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa".

Fitz-Henley also chided Brown-Burke's colleague Opposition parliamentarians.

"The stance taken by Brown Burke's colleague PNP (People's National Party) MPs, who stood and blocked her departure from the parliamentary chamber, despite it being clear she was in the wrong, confirms that the PNP cannot be trusted to treat with the business of the people in an appropriate manner. It is no surprise that Opposition Leader and PNP President Mark Golding did not immediately act to ensure that Mrs. Brown-Burke comport herself in an appropriate manner," he said.

Deliberations on the NaRRA bill descended into chaos late Tuesday after the incident involving the mace.

Government lawmakers backed the motion to suspend Brown-Burke for the remainder of the sitting after the Speaker ruled that conduct involving the ceremonial symbol of Parliament’s authority could not be tolerated.

“You don't ever do that, member,” Holness said as she summoned the marshal and ordered the St Andrew South Western representative removed from the chamber for "disorderly conduct".

The Speaker said: "At no time can you grab the mace in Parliament. Not even in jest, member," she said, adding "and, not in protest either," after a comment from an opposition member

The parliamentary mace is a longstanding ceremonial emblem representing the authority of the legislature, and interference with it is treated seriously within Westminster-style parliamentary systems. Its removal usually triggers a suspension of proceedings.

The Speaker's first attempt came as the members were meeting as a committee to examine the bill. However, those deliberations were suspended and the full House reconvened where Leader of Government Business Floyd Green tabled the motion for Brown-Burke's suspension.

"You're instructed to please immediately remove the member from the House," the Speaker said.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said the events were "a display, which, when we reflect on this in years to come it will not be amongst our best". "The order of the House and dignity of the House must be preserved," he added.

Brown-Burke, initially flanked by Opposition colleagues including Opposition Leader Mark Golding, did not immediately comply with the order, prompting a temporary break in proceedings.

Following the suspension, she did not return with her Opposition colleagues when the House resumed.

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